No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house

A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.
A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County’s Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a collision between a car and a house.

According to authorities, the crash happened at a house near the intersection of Waverly and Edgemont roads in Lansing.

Police said an elderly man was behind the wheel of the vehicle and accidentally crashed into the home. The house suffered considerable damage, but no injuries were reported.

