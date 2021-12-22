NFL Dealing With Daily Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season, the league discussed canceling three games last week for the first time since the pandemic began. In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday. Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter said the NFL wanted to cancel those games., but players would not have been paid in that scenario. Two player reps with knowledge of the discussions told the AP that canceling the games was never the No. 1 plan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.