NFL Dealing With Daily Covid Issues

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge Wednesday, July 18, 2018 denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season, the league discussed canceling three games last week for the first time since the pandemic began. In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday. Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter said the NFL wanted to cancel those games., but players would not have been paid in that scenario. Two player reps with knowledge of the discussions told the AP that canceling the games was never the No. 1 plan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

