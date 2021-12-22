Advertisement

NFL Coaching Issues With Covid

General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets might be without theirs this weekend. Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols today and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive. Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning in the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Yankees Uncertain About Several of Their Players
The Florida Gators prepare to run a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at The Swamp.
Covid Wipes Out Gator Bowl
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
NFL Dealing With Daily Covid Issues
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
More Covid Issues For NBA