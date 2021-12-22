NFL Coaching Issues With Covid

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets might be without theirs this weekend. Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols today and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive. Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning in the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team.

