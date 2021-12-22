Advertisement

In My View: Could any Big Ten coaches move to the NFL before the next season?

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL coach firings begin Jan. 10 and almost assuredly, the Chicago Bears will have an opening.

Do the Bears go after their former star Jim Harbaugh, or maybe Mel Tucker with a broad NFL background? Or even Ohio State’s Ryan Day and reunite him with quarterback Justin Fields?

In the coaching world, things change constantly and perhaps one of those current three Big Ten coaches could still be on the move after this bowl and NFL regular season end.

