In My View: Could any Big Ten coaches move to the NFL before the next season?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL coach firings begin Jan. 10 and almost assuredly, the Chicago Bears will have an opening.

Do the Bears go after their former star Jim Harbaugh, or maybe Mel Tucker with a broad NFL background? Or even Ohio State’s Ryan Day and reunite him with quarterback Justin Fields?

In the coaching world, things change constantly and perhaps one of those current three Big Ten coaches could still be on the move after this bowl and NFL regular season end.

