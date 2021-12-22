MSU, Ingham Co. partnership turns wastewater into electricity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Turning food and animal waste into electricity: that’s the goal of a new mobile unit.

It’s a partnership between Ingham County and Michigan State University, it will make stops at Potter Park Zoo and the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

A professor working on the project says it’s an effort to promote sustainability and electricity.

“The project as a mobile concept is for demonstration purpose,” said Michigan State University College of Engineering professor Wei Liao. “We want to show the general public that such technology can really make a big impact towards sustainability, good for the environment, good for the communities, and also good for (the) industry.”

The mobile unit is funded by a state grant. There’s no word yet on when the unit will make its way to the zoo and fairgrounds.

