MSU, Ingham Co. partnership turns wastewater into electricity

The mobile unit is funded by a state grant.
Turning food and animal waste into electricity: that's the goal of a new mobile unit. It's a...
Turning food and animal waste into electricity: that's the goal of a new mobile unit. It's a partnership between Ingham County and Michigan State University, it will make stops at Potter Park Zoo and the Ingham County Fairgrounds.(Michigan State University College of Agriculture & Natural Resources Department of Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Turning food and animal waste into electricity: that’s the goal of a new mobile unit.

It’s a partnership between Ingham County and Michigan State University, it will make stops at Potter Park Zoo and the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

A professor working on the project says it’s an effort to promote sustainability and electricity.

“The project as a mobile concept is for demonstration purpose,” said Michigan State University College of Engineering professor Wei Liao. “We want to show the general public that such technology can really make a big impact towards sustainability, good for the environment, good for the communities, and also good for (the) industry.”

The mobile unit is funded by a state grant. There’s no word yet on when the unit will make its way to the zoo and fairgrounds.

