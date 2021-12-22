MSP seize guns, drugs, and money in traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan State Police’s Adrian Detachment and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash.

The traffic stop was made based on a recent narcotics investigation. The unidentified subject was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

While troopers were handcuffing the subject, they discovered he was in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was found in his pocket.

A large amount of cash was also seized and is pending forfeiture.

The subject was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail with the multiple felony charges being sought by the prosecutor’s office, including:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin cocaine methamphetamine analogues

felon in possession of a firearm

felony firearm

All the above charges are felonies in the State of Michigan. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the RHINO office at (517) 265-5787.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.