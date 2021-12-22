Advertisement

MSP seize guns, drugs, and money in traffic stop

The traffic stop was made based on a recent narcotics investigation.
MSP troopers and RHINO detectives conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a subject being...
MSP troopers and RHINO detectives conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a subject being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. He was found to be in possession of drugs, a gun, and cash.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan State Police’s Adrian Detachment and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash.

The traffic stop was made based on a recent narcotics investigation. The unidentified subject was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

While troopers were handcuffing the subject, they discovered he was in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was found in his pocket.

A large amount of cash was also seized and is pending forfeiture.

The subject was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail with the multiple felony charges being sought by the prosecutor’s office, including:

  • Possession with intent to deliver
    • heroin
    • cocaine
    • methamphetamine
    • analogues
  • felon in possession of a firearm
  • felony firearm

All the above charges are felonies in the State of Michigan. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the RHINO office at (517) 265-5787.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Dismissal of charges against former MSU President Simon upheld in Nassar case
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Biden administration extends pause on student loan payments through May 1
Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse damaged by fire early Tuesday morning
Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse damaged by fire early Tuesday morning
The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community
Free, warm Christmas meals being provided by Salvation Army