Morning Stories -- Dec. 22, 2021: Lansing’s new police chief, ‘Miracle child’ returns to hospital to support staff, state employee embezzles $800k

Ellery Sosebee unanimously voted in as new leader of Lansing Police Department
The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to make interim chief Ellery Sosebee the new permanent chief of police.
The vote comes after Sosebee was recommended by Lansing mayor Andy Schor.
‘Miracle child’ returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
A young boy who made a miraculous recovery after a collision did his best Tuesday to thank the people who helped him.
Brenden Scott traveled to Sparrow Hospital with his family to thank his caregivers. He did his best to be there for his caregivers during their time of need, just as they were there for him in December 2018.
Appeals court drops former MSU gymnastics coach Klages’ conviction of lying to officers
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man and injured four children -- including a 7-month-old baby.
Former MI state employee sentenced for embezzling over $800K
A former environmental employee who previously pleaded guilty to stealing over $800,000 from the state will serve jail time and probation, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
She was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel and other health officials. It was Whitmer’s first COVID update in months.
Man named James Bond arraigned in connection with Hartland Township tool theft
James Peter Bond, a 47-year-old man from White Lake, was arraigned in connection with a Sunday morning burglary of a Belle Tire.
According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched Sunday morning to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township. Police said they saw a man inside the building and while waiting for backup, the suspected burglar fled the area.
