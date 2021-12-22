Advertisement

More Covid Issues For NBA

A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Minnesota Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The NBA has postponed Toronto’s game scheduled for Wednesday at Chicago and Brooklyn’s game scheduled for Thursday at Portland. They push the total number of postponements this season to nine because of coronavirus-related reasons. It is the third consecutive Nets game to be pushed back. And it means that Brooklyn’s next possible game would be Saturday. That’s part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate, with the Nets scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers. But with Kevin Durant, James Harden and others in the health and safety protocols, that game may also be in jeopardy.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Yankees Uncertain About Several of Their Players
The Florida Gators prepare to run a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at The Swamp.
Covid Wipes Out Gator Bowl
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
NFL Dealing With Daily Covid Issues
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
NFL Coaching Issues With Covid