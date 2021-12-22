Local McDonald’s owner/operator celebrates high school artists with restaurant displays

INGHAM CO., Mich. (WILX) - The artwork of three local high school students is now on display at several Ingham County McDonald’s restaurants.

This month, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Heather Everson revealed the winners of the “What Michigan Means to Me Student Art Project.”

Everson, who is new to Michigan and the Lansing area, launched the project to learn more about the Great Lakes State and to reward aspiring artists.

On top of their work being displayed at a McDonald’s restaurant, the three winning students from Holt and Mason High Schools each received $1,000 scholarships.

Everson also awarded $500 grants to each school’s art department.

Chasey Ramey’s work is on display at the McDonald’s restaurant at 614 Kipp Road in Mason, Alexandria Bagley’s piece can be seen at the McDonald’s restaurant at 730 N. Cedar St. in Mason, and Kaitlyn Silengo’s art is at 2400 N. Cedar Street in Holt.

A team of judges from the Lansing Art Council, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and Mason Area Chamber of Commerce reviewed the pieces and selected the winners.

“I want to congratulate the winners and all the talented students who took part,” said Heather Everson, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “These works of art have helped me get to know this great state a little better and we’re excited to display them in the restaurants for everyone to enjoy!”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.