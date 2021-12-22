Advertisement

Learn more about the diamond shopping experience at Azzi Jewelers

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are many different things to consider when your shopping for a diamond including the cut, the size, the cost and more. Eli Azzi, the owner of Azzi Jewelers, tells us more about what to look for when your shopping for a diamond.

Plus, learn more about the differences between a natural diamond and a lab-created diamond and how to find the perfect diamond this holiday season. Be sure to stop by Azzi Jewelers on East Saginaw Street in Lansing to check out their extensive collection of diamonds.

