Advertisement

Lansing Board of Police Commissioners votes to make interim chief Ellery Sosebee permanent police chief

By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss mayor Andy Schor’s recommendation for the city’s next police chief.

Schor recommended Ellery Sosesee -- who has been working as an interim police chief -- to stay in the position long-term. The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners agreed and officially voted to keep Sosebee in the top seat.

Sosebee has been serving as interim chief since June, when former chief Daryl Green retired.

The candidate pool consisted of 20 people before being narrowed down to two -- Sosebee and Jason Matson, the captain of the Bakersfield Police Department in California. Through public hearings and an interview process, Schor recommended Sosebee for the job and the Lansing Board of Police Commissioners’ vote Tuesday sealed the deal.

Sosebee has a lot on his plate, including tackling a recent sure of violence in Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response

Latest News

Lansing Board of Police Commissioners votes to make interim chief official
'Miracle child' returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
‘Miracle child’ returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
'Miracle child' returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
Nurses who have seen hundreds of patients are sharing their stories.
Sparrow Hospital nurses tired as hospitals fill with COVID patients