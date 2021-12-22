Lansing Board of Police Commissioners votes to make interim chief Ellery Sosebee permanent police chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss mayor Andy Schor’s recommendation for the city’s next police chief.

Schor recommended Ellery Sosesee -- who has been working as an interim police chief -- to stay in the position long-term. The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners agreed and officially voted to keep Sosebee in the top seat.

Sosebee has been serving as interim chief since June, when former chief Daryl Green retired.

The candidate pool consisted of 20 people before being narrowed down to two -- Sosebee and Jason Matson, the captain of the Bakersfield Police Department in California. Through public hearings and an interview process, Schor recommended Sosebee for the job and the Lansing Board of Police Commissioners’ vote Tuesday sealed the deal.

Sosebee has a lot on his plate, including tackling a recent sure of violence in Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.