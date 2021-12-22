Holiday travel kicks off in Mid-Michigan amidst surge in omicron variant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As families head out of town to see their loved ones for Christmas, some are still weary as the omicron variant spreads. One family said they opted to drive instead of fly to avoid large crowds.

Dec. 22, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,448,523 and 26,376 deaths

“This year we decided we didn’t really want to be in a tin can with a lot of other people who might be wearing masks, might not be wearing masks, may be vaccinated, may be not vaccinated,” said East Lansing resident, Maggie McGinity-Termuhlen. “We figured we’d rather just drive and we know whos in the car and what their vaccination status is.”

Travelers are taking extra precautions, but not cancelling their trips like they did in 2020. AAA predicts nearly six and a half million people will travel by air between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That is a 184% increase from 2020. Maggie’s family said last year they didn’t travel because of COVID, but this year -- with their vaccinations -- they feel more confident they can see their loved ones.

“This year we have gotten vaccinated and boosted all of our family has as well,” said McGinity-Termuhlen. “We managed to see them in the summer when things were calmers since were all vaccinated and fairly cautious were confident about traveling safely and all been testing to make sure were negative before we leave.”

Sparrow’s Chief Medical Officer, Karen Kent-Vangorder, said there are ways you can stay safe as you visit your loved ones this holiday season.

“The communicability of the virus hasn’t changed,” Kent-Vangorder. “We need to wash our hands, be meticulous about hand washing and don’t touch your face.”

Kent-Vangorder said she anticipates a potential surge in cases after the holidays.

“I’m a little concerned that people might think omicron not a big deal its going to give me a cold and may be surprised that we are going to see severe illness,” said Kent-Vangorder.

Sparrow officials said it’s not too late to get the booster because your body starts working to protect you right away.

