‘Hangover suit’ simulates what driving hung over feels like

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Driving while impaired is never a good thing, but not everyone agrees on what counts as impaired.

Ford Motor Company is making the case that hungover driving is dangerous with a new piece of technology: The hangover suit.

The specially designed suit simulates the throbbing head, and the feeling of being tired and weak that comes along with a hangover. Its part of the free, global Ford Driving Skill For Life program aimed at new drivers.

