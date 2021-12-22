Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces money grant for Michigan small businesses

(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Jake Draugelis and Amy Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that 41 small businesses in 28 communities across Michigan have been awarded more than a million dollars in grants.

The money is meant to help small businesses within those communities rebound from the pandemic and even grow.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s “Match on Main Grant Program” is aimed at helping Michigan create jobs.

Over the last three months the state says it has gained 6,700 new jobs.

