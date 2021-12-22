Advertisement

Free, warm Christmas meals being provided by Salvation Army

The warm, fresh-cooked Christmas dinner will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community
The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community. Wednesday they will be holding their Christmas dinner.

At the South Corps locations, at 701 W. Jolly Rd, they will be serving up free meals to anyone in the public who is in need. This year, everything will be served to go.

Anyone can grab a meal and no registration is needed. The warm, fresh-cooked Christmas dinner will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to help donate, you may be thinking of the red kettle when you come out of the store shopping. There are over 20 sites in the Ingham County area to donate to if you’re looking to donate in person.

You can also donate online at any time over on the salvation army through the virtual kettle.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Turning food and animal waste into electricity: that's the goal of a new mobile unit. It's a...
MSU, Ingham Co. partnership turns wastewater into electricity
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Dec. 22, 2021: Lansing’s new police chief, ‘Miracle child’ returns to hospital to support staff, state employee embezzles $800k
First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning Webcast 12/22/21
Ellery Sosebee unanimously voted in as new leader of Lansing Police Department