Free, warm Christmas meals being provided by Salvation Army

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community. Wednesday they will be holding their Christmas dinner.

At the South Corps locations, at 701 W. Jolly Rd, they will be serving up free meals to anyone in the public who is in need. This year, everything will be served to go.

Anyone can grab a meal and no registration is needed. The warm, fresh-cooked Christmas dinner will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to help donate, you may be thinking of the red kettle when you come out of the store shopping. There are over 20 sites in the Ingham County area to donate to if you’re looking to donate in person.

You can also donate online at any time over on the salvation army through the virtual kettle.

