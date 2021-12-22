Ellery Sosebee unanimously voted in as new leader of Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing officially has a new police chief.

The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to make interim chief Ellery Sosebee the new permanent chief of police.

The vote comes after Sosebee was recommended by Lansing mayor Andy Schor.

The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners gave high praise to Sosebee. According to chairperson Patty Farhat, former police chief Daryl Green made the recommendation for his successor. She said Sosebee was surprised by the news.

It is just his former boss who believes in his abilities -- one of Lansing’s police captains showed up to give his endorsement for chief Sosebee.

“I am confident in his ability to guide our department in the right direction,” said Cpt. Rodney Anderson. “I know he’ll do well.”

Social worker Willie Davis attended the meeting to see how the council will vote. While he likes the similarities between the former chief and Sosebee, he still believes there’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the Lansing Police Department. His advice is to continue adding more social workers to help the youth sort out their problems.

“We need to be on the front end of the conditions we call deviance and things that will hurt themselves and other members of society,” Davis said.

