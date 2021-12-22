Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man and injured four children Tuesday -- including a 7-month-old baby.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a vehicle driving northbound on US-127 struck a pillar on a bridge near Dunckel Road and caught fire.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

According to authorities, four children were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police said a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old baby both suffered life-threatening injuries from the collision, while a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy are expected to survive.

The northbound lanes of US-127 were closed down for about five hours Tuesday due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

