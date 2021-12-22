Advertisement

Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing

Investigation is ongoing
The investigation is ongoing
The investigation is ongoing
By Markie Heideman and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man and injured four children Tuesday -- including a 7-month-old baby.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a vehicle driving northbound on US-127 struck a pillar on a bridge near Dunckel Road and caught fire.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

According to authorities, four children were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police said a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old baby both suffered life-threatening injuries from the collision, while a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy are expected to survive.

The northbound lanes of US-127 were closed down for about five hours Tuesday due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

More: WILX Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

Latest News

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee
Lansing Board of Police Commissioners votes to make interim chief Ellery Sosebee permanent police chief
Lansing Board of Police Commissioners votes to make interim chief official
'Miracle child' returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
‘Miracle child’ returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
'Miracle child' returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him