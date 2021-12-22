Dismissal of charges against former MSU President Simon upheld in Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An appellate court upheld the dismissal of charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, which had related to the investigation into how Larry Nassar was able to sexually abuse student athletes.

Simon had been charged with lying to police in 2018 when she said that she knew only that a doctor of sports medicine at MSU was under review, but not the severity of the accusations against Nassar. Those charges were appealed, and the appellate panel of judges ruled in favor of Simon, reasoning that the attorney general’s office did not provide evidence that Simon knew of the details of the complaint in 2014.

In an interview with detectives in 2018, Simon said, “I was aware that in 2014 there . . . was a sports medicine doc who was subject to a review. But I was not aware of any of the substance of that review, the nature of the complaint, that was all learned in ‘16...″

In the opinions written by appellate judges Stephens, Borrello and Gleicher, it was agreed that there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate that Simons knew of the serious nature of the accusations against Nassar.

Judge Stephen Borrello wrote, “The prosecution essentially contends that defendant lied about (1) whether she knew that Nassar was the specific individual being investigated in the 2014 Title IX investigation and (2) whether she knew the details of those allegations or that the allegations involved sexual assault. ... However, the prosecution did not introduce any evidence that defendant was actually informed in 2014, or at any time prior to 2016 of Nassar’s name or the details of the allegations against him.”

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote, “First, even if she somehow misled the investigators—a fanciful proposition at best—her answers were literally true. A literally true answer cannot sustain a prosecution for making a false or misleading statement. Second, Dr. Simon’s answers were incapable of influencing the decision making process, and therefore were immaterial.”

Judge Cynthia Stephens concurred, writing simply, “I concur with the majority opinion. I additionally agree with the concurring judge that Dr. Simon’s alleged falsehoods were not material under MCL 750.479c(1)(b).”

