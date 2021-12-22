Advertisement

Covid Wipes Out Gator Bowl

The Florida Gators prepare to run a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at The Swamp.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. The 8-4 Aggies were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday before announcing today that they wouldn’t be able to participate in the bowl game. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.

