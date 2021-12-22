Covid Wipes Out Gator Bowl

-UNDATED (AP) - No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. The 8-4 Aggies were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday before announcing today that they wouldn’t be able to participate in the bowl game. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.

