Corrections officer in Jackson arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs to prison inmates

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Thomas Daugherty, a 46-year-old corrections officer from Jackson, was taken into police custody Monday on suspicion of supplying drugs to prison inmates at Parnall Correctional Facility.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police detectives were contacted Friday by internal investigators with the Michigan Department of Corrections regarding Daugherty allegedly smuggling drugs into the facility in Jackson.

Police said a preliminary investigation and execution of search warrants at Daugherty’s home led to his arrest Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

