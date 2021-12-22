Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 13,686 new cases, 392 deaths over past two days

State confirmed 1,201,233 total recoveries
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge appears to be slowing down still. The state health department reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 392 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 6,843 cases daily during that span.

The deaths announced today includes 250 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,448,523 cases and 26,376 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 37,000 across the state in the last five days compared to last week’s average of 50,000. The positivity rate in Michigan has also been decreasing, with the state now averaging about 16% in the last five days, compared to 20% earlier in December.

As of Wednesday, 63% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ingham County reports 35,139 cases and 548 deaths.

Jackson County reports 25,151 cases and 406 deaths.

Clinton County reports 9,502 cases and 148 deaths.

Eaton County reports 15,202 cases and 296 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 10,248 cases and 165 deaths.

Hillsdale County reports 7,335 cases and 162 deaths.

As of Dec. 22, there are 13 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

