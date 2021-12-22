Children injured in fiery crash on US-127 in Lansing expected to survive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man and injured four children Tuesday -- including a 7-month-old baby.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a vehicle driving northbound on US-127 struck a pillar on a bridge near Dunckel Road and caught fire.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

According to authorities, four children were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police said a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy both suffered life-threatening injuries from the collision, while a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy are expected to survive.

Police said the four children’s conditions had improved Wednesday and that all four are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

