Check out these digital options for reading and entertainment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you’re looking for something to do during the holiday break or an indoor activity for the winter months?

The East Lansing Public Library has a full digital library with collections such as magazines, eBooks, music and more.

There are even some new releases for entrainment, cooking and decorating for the holidays.

