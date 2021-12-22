$87 billion stolen stolen from COVID-19 relief programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost one hundred billion dollars has been stolen from covid-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Related: The pandemic illustrated in 60 seconds

According to the US Secret Service, most fraud comes from unemployment filings.

The US Labor Department reports about $87 billion in unemployment benefits may have been paid improperly.

The Secret Service says it has more than nine hundred active criminal investigations into pandemic fraud.

More: Gov. Whitmer announces money grant for Michigan small businesses

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.