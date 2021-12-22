Advertisement

$87 billion stolen stolen from COVID-19 relief programs

(WILX)
By Mara Peverini
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost one hundred billion dollars has been stolen from covid-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Related: The pandemic illustrated in 60 seconds

According to the US Secret Service, most fraud comes from unemployment filings.

The US Labor Department reports about $87 billion in unemployment benefits may have been paid improperly.

The Secret Service says it has more than nine hundred active criminal investigations into pandemic fraud.

More: Gov. Whitmer announces money grant for Michigan small businesses

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Owner of Michigan diner which stayed open in spite of lockdown orders dies of COVID
A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.
No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house
Three generations drive Western students to school
3 generations drive Western School District students to school
Three generations drive Western students to school
Three generations drive Western students to school
Mid-Michigan stores struggle to keep COVID tests in stock
Mid-Michigan stores struggle to keep COVID tests in stock