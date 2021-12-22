Advertisement

61-year-old Lansing man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of Jolly Rd and Cedar St on reports of shots fired.

Police say that when they arrived they located a male, the 61-year-old resident of the building, with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics from the Lansing Fire Department determined that the man was dead.

Officers located a firearm near the body. At this time it has not been ruled out that the gunshot wounds may have been self-inflicted. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

