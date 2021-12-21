Tigers First Base Coach Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that their first base coach, Kimera Bartee, died Monday in Omaha, Nebraska. Bartee, 49, collapsed while visiting his father and could not be revived. No other details were revealed. Bartee played for the Tigers from 1993-96. The Tigers offered statements of condolences to the family in making the news public.

