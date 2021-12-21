Advertisement

Tigers First Base Coach Dies

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that their first base coach, Kimera Bartee, died Monday in Omaha, Nebraska. Bartee, 49, collapsed while visiting his father and could not be revived. No other details were revealed. Bartee played for the Tigers from 1993-96. The Tigers offered statements of condolences to the family in making the news public.

