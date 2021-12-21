Advertisement

Shooting in Genesee County leaves police officer, sheriff’s deputy in critical condition

Suspected gunman pronounced dead at the scene
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURTON, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy and a Burton police officer are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday just outside Flint.

According to authorities, the officer and deputy responded to a report of shots fired, saw a man matching the suspect’s description and began chasing him on foot.

Police said the suspect tried to climb a fence, which collapsed. When they tried to pull the fence off the suspect, he reportedly opened fire on the deputy and police officer, who returned fire.

The suspected gunman was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police are assisting officers with the Burton Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

