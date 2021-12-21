NHL About to Shut Down

UNDATED (AP) - The two games being played tonight in the NHL are the last before the league takes an earlier-than-planned holiday break because of COVID-19 outbreaks. All teams will be on hold starting tomorrow, as the hiatus begins two days early. The teams will then report back for COVID-19 testing and practice on Sunday, a day before games are set to resume.

Tonight, the Washington Capitals - who’ve been left shorthanded by COVID - skate in Philadelphia against the Flyers, who’ve won four of their last five.

The Tampa Bay Lightning - with a record of 7-1-1 in the last nine games - are in Vegas to meet a Golden Knights team that has won five in a row.

