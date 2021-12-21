Advertisement

NHL About to Shut Down

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The two games being played tonight in the NHL are the last before the league takes an earlier-than-planned holiday break because of COVID-19 outbreaks. All teams will be on hold starting tomorrow, as the hiatus begins two days early. The teams will then report back for COVID-19 testing and practice on Sunday, a day before games are set to resume.

Tonight, the Washington Capitals - who’ve been left shorthanded by COVID - skate in Philadelphia against the Flyers, who’ve won four of their last five.

The Tampa Bay Lightning - with a record of 7-1-1 in the last nine games - are in Vegas to meet a Golden Knights team that has won five in a row.

