In My View: Detroit Lions are still trying

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have a 2-3-1 record since their Bye Week -- are they getting better?

Well, in my view, they are still playing hard and that says something whereas other teams don’t play hard when they are out of contention for the playoffs.

The Lions have issues, yes, but they were impressive this past Sunday, so they can only hope now they can win a road game with two tries left at Atlanta and Seattle before the home finale January 9th against the Green Bay Packers.

