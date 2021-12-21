Advertisement

MSU Women Lose to West Virginia

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team lost to West Virginia 74-54 in Florida Tuesday, one day after losing to Florida Gulf Coast in double overtime. The Spartans have now dropped four of their last five games and have a 7-6 season record. Their non conference schedule is complete. They are 1-1 in Big Ten play and host Nebraska at 2pm December 30th in the Breslin Center. After scoring 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast, Nia Clouden led MSU against West Virginia with 22 points. The Spartans trailed 31-29 at halftime before the winners pulled away.

