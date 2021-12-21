Advertisement

Morning Stories -- Dec. 21, 2021: Latest on GM battery plant, Michigan sports’ COVID plans, statue stolen from softball park

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Here are this morning's biggest stories(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant

The city of Lansing has been working to try to bring a GM battery production plant to the area, but other states are working on their own proposals.

Lansing city officials believe that securing a new GM plant would go a long way toward cementing Michigan’s place in the future of the electric vehicle industry.

Read more.

Michigan State Police release video of collision between parked MDOT vehicle, SUV fleeing trooper

Michigan State Police released dash camera footage of a collision between an SUV and an MDOT vehicle.

Police said when troopers approached the driver of the SUV, he sped up and struck the MDOT courtesy patrol van that was in the left lane, barely missing a worker, who was at the rear of the van.

Read more.

The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,434,837 and 25,984 deaths

Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

A Lansing man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi trailer in Clinton County.

Police say initial investigation indicated that a semi was trying to turn onto Lehman Road from Grange Road when a car crashed into the back of the truck.

Read more.

MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, $284 cash

According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township.

Read more.

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail

According to Michigan State Police, a person was driving westbound on M-46 near Reese Road in a 1995 Ford Econoline van when they lost control on the icy road and ran off the roadway.

Read more.

Police investigating theft of bronze statue from East Lansing Softball Complex

Police are asking for the public’s help after a bronze statue was stolen in December.

Police said the statue appears to have been cut off from the base of the statue.

Read more.

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

More information.

National Stories

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail
Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/21/21
Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant
Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant
MSP releases MDOT collision footage
Michigan State Police release video of collision between parked MDOT vehicle, SUV fleeing trooper