Morning Stories -- Dec. 21, 2021: Latest on GM battery plant, Michigan sports’ COVID plans, statue stolen from softball park

Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant

The city of Lansing has been working to try to bring a GM battery production plant to the area, but other states are working on their own proposals.

Lansing city officials believe that securing a new GM plant would go a long way toward cementing Michigan’s place in the future of the electric vehicle industry.

Michigan State Police release video of collision between parked MDOT vehicle, SUV fleeing trooper

Michigan State Police released dash camera footage of a collision between an SUV and an MDOT vehicle.

Police said when troopers approached the driver of the SUV, he sped up and struck the MDOT courtesy patrol van that was in the left lane, barely missing a worker, who was at the rear of the van.

Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

A Lansing man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi trailer in Clinton County.

Police say initial investigation indicated that a semi was trying to turn onto Lehman Road from Grange Road when a car crashed into the back of the truck.

MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, $284 cash

According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township.

Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail

According to Michigan State Police, a person was driving westbound on M-46 near Reese Road in a 1995 Ford Econoline van when they lost control on the icy road and ran off the roadway.

Police investigating theft of bronze statue from East Lansing Softball Complex

Police are asking for the public’s help after a bronze statue was stolen in December.

Police said the statue appears to have been cut off from the base of the statue.

