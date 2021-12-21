Advertisement

‘Miracle child’ returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him

By Claudia Sella
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A young boy who made a miraculous recovery after a collision did his best Tuesday to thank the people who helped him.

Brenden Scott traveled to Sparrow Hospital with his family to thank his caregivers. He did his best to be there for his caregivers during their time of need, just as they were there for him in December 2018.

Brenden Scott was rushed to Sparrow after being struck by an SUV on a rural road in Mason. A physician spent 20 minutes with him, giving him chest compressions after his heart stopped beating.

He needed a massive amount of blood, nearly four times his body’s total blood supply.

Three years later, he’s health and active again, thanks to the care he got at Sparrow. That’s why he and his parents visited Tuesday to say thank you.

”We know they’re getting tired. It’s been a long year. We just want to make sure they know we’re still thinking of them and they’re still in our prayers,” said Brenden’s mother, Jennifer Scott. “Any little bit we can do to help raise their spirits.”

Brenden and his family still keep in touch with some of the experts at Sparrow Hospital -- both professionally and personally. Some of the nurses have come to watch Brendan Scott’s cross-country meets in the years since the collision. He’s even met some friends that were his age from his visits.

The Scott family passed out gift baskets to workers during their visit, complete with snacks and drinks to keep them going during their long shifts.

More: Community news

'Miracle child' returns to Sparrow Hospital to support caregivers that helped him
