Advertisement

Michigan State Police release video of collision between parked MDOT vehicle, SUV fleeing trooper

By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released dash camera footage Monday of a collision between an SUV and an MDOT vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident began just after noon when a five-vehicle collision blocked several lanes on the Southfield Freeway, near Schoolcraft Road. Police said officers observed a black SUV driving on the shoulder to avoid traffic caused by the collision.

Police said when troopers approached the driver of the SUV, he sped up and struck the MDOT courtesy patrol van that was in the left lane, barely missing a worker, who was at the rear of the van.

Video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Troopers said the black SUV continued northbound on the Southfield Freeway and side-swiped an unrelated vehicle before crashing into a fence. The driver reportedly attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

MSP troopers said a K-9 unit was able to find a handgun along the path of the foot pursuit believed to be owned by the driver. Police said he also was in possession of body armor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related: MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, $284 cash

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently

Latest News

MSP releases MDOT collision footage
Play of the Week: Williamston at Lansing Catholic
Lansing City Council to discuss potential battery plant
MHSAA says COVID winter game plan is up to county health departments