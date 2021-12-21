Michigan State Police release video of collision between parked MDOT vehicle, SUV fleeing trooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released dash camera footage Monday of a collision between an SUV and an MDOT vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident began just after noon when a five-vehicle collision blocked several lanes on the Southfield Freeway, near Schoolcraft Road. Police said officers observed a black SUV driving on the shoulder to avoid traffic caused by the collision.

Police said when troopers approached the driver of the SUV, he sped up and struck the MDOT courtesy patrol van that was in the left lane, barely missing a worker, who was at the rear of the van.

Video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Troopers said the black SUV continued northbound on the Southfield Freeway and side-swiped an unrelated vehicle before crashing into a fence. The driver reportedly attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

MSP troopers said a K-9 unit was able to find a handgun along the path of the foot pursuit believed to be owned by the driver. Police said he also was in possession of body armor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related: MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, $284 cash

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.