Man named James Bond arraigned in connection with Hartland Township tool theft

James Peter Bond arraigned
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $300 and a number of stolen tools on Dec. 19, 2021.
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $300 and a number of stolen tools on Dec. 19, 2021.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - James Peter Bond, a 47-year-old man from White Lake, was arraigned in connection with a Sunday morning burglary of a Belle Tire.

Original Story: MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, $284 cash

According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched Sunday morning to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township. Police said they saw a man inside the building and while waiting for backup, the suspected burglar fled the area.

Police said after a short police pursuit, the suspected burglar was taken into custody. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail in Howell.

Bond faces charges of breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing, and fleeing an eluding.

His bond was set at $250,000.

