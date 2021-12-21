Lula’s Louisiana Cookout damaged by fire early Tuesday morning

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Lula’s Louisiana Cookout caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Owosso, Tuesday morning just past midnight, the Owosso Fire Department responded to Lula’s Restaurant on S. Washington Street in downtown Owosso for the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, the rear of the restaurant was fully engulfed with flames visible from the street. Fire crews from Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department along with the city fire department worked for several hours to put out the flames.

Officials say an apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated and no residents were injured.

Firefighters do not know what caused the restaurant to go up in flames and the cause remains under investigation.

