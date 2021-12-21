Kellogg’s contract vote expected Tuesday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, we’re expected to find out whether the worker’s union at Kellogg’s will approve a new temporary contract.

About 1,400 workers have been on strike since October at the plant in Battle Creek and three others across the country. Last week, the union and the company reached a tentative agreement which includes $1.10 per hour for employees who work on Sundays.

The union president, Trevor Bidelman, says they won’t stop fighting.

“What they believe is sustainable is my brothers and sisters working themselves to death,” Bridelman said. “That is the only thing they find sustainable. And when I say that I don’t say that lightly.”

The results of the contract vote are expected to be released later Tuesday night. Kellogg’s CEO says he hopes the union will agree to the new contract.

Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Battle Creek to support striking workers.

