Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined in Grand Rapids by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel and several doctors from multiple agencies.

The update will be on the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as the dominant strain just before the holiday season.

This is Gov. Whitmer’s first update specifically on the pandemic in months. It is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

