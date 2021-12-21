Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(Governor Whitmer's office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Tuesday morning on the COVID pandemic and response.

She was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel and other health officials. It was Whitmer’s first COVID update in months.

“We know it’s the unvaccinated population that is most at risk to themselves, to others, to all of us, in terms of being a vector for a mutation,” Whitmer said.

That mutation is the omicron variant that is spreading quickly throughout Michigan.

Whitmer announced a goal to have a million more Michiganders to receive a booster shot within 30 days. She said the way that omicron is spreading means Michigan residents should plan on being exposed at some point.

She did not issue a mask mandate and said Michiganders are better informed now rather than a year ago.

To protect yourself and your loved ones from coronavirus, wear a mask in public and indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings. You can also upgrade your face mask to something with layers, like a KN95 or wear two well-fitting face coverings.

The main way you can protect yourself and those close to you is get vaccinated.

”I know we are seeing people who are vaccinated test positive for COVID,” Whitmer said. “I think our goal would be to not get it in the first place, but the goal is to stay out of the hospital, the goal is to stay alive. Our odds of doing both of those are better if we are vaccinated and boosted.”

Click here to find where you can get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response

Latest News

As part of his sentence, Pettit will also be responsible for full restitution, which totals...
Former MI state employee sentenced for embezzling over $800K
WILX Weather Webcast 12/21/2021 PM
The Michigan Court of Appeals has dropped former Michigan State University gymnastic coach...
Appeals court drops former MSU gymnastics coach Klages’ conviction of lying to officers
The City of DeWitt Government is warning residents to lock their cars.
DeWitt warning residents to lock their cars following multiple car burglaries