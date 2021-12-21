Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Tuesday morning on the COVID pandemic and response.

She was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel and other health officials. It was Whitmer’s first COVID update in months.

“We know it’s the unvaccinated population that is most at risk to themselves, to others, to all of us, in terms of being a vector for a mutation,” Whitmer said.

That mutation is the omicron variant that is spreading quickly throughout Michigan.

Whitmer announced a goal to have a million more Michiganders to receive a booster shot within 30 days. She said the way that omicron is spreading means Michigan residents should plan on being exposed at some point.

She did not issue a mask mandate and said Michiganders are better informed now rather than a year ago.

To protect yourself and your loved ones from coronavirus, wear a mask in public and indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings. You can also upgrade your face mask to something with layers, like a KN95 or wear two well-fitting face coverings.

The main way you can protect yourself and those close to you is get vaccinated.

”I know we are seeing people who are vaccinated test positive for COVID,” Whitmer said. “I think our goal would be to not get it in the first place, but the goal is to stay out of the hospital, the goal is to stay alive. Our odds of doing both of those are better if we are vaccinated and boosted.”

Click here to find where you can get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

