Former MI state employee sentenced for embezzling over $800K

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former environmental employee who previously pleaded guilty to stealing over $800,000 from the state will serve jail time and probation, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Joseph Pettit, a former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), pleaded guilty in September to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $50,000 or three times the value of the money or property, whichever is greater, and one count of uttering and publishing, a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Pettit worked for EGLE from 1996 until January of 2020. As an employee, Pettit was responsible for releasing bonds back to companies owners who stepped down from companies that drill or operate any type of well in the state. Instead, Pettit created fake vendors and diverted these funds to bank accounts that he supplied for these vendors.

EGLE leadership became aware of potential discrepancies in September of 2020 and immediately contacted Michigan State Police, which conducted the investigation.

“State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents,” Nessel said. “Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office. I appreciate the hard work that went into securing the plea and, ultimately, accountability for Mr. Pettit’s egregious acts.”

As part of his sentence, Pettit will also be responsible for full restitution, which totals $855,690.

