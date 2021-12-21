Advertisement

Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond

Residents from units were evacuated by multiple crews.
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple Lansing Fire Department engines responded to a call on an apartment fire.

The call came for apartments located at 3335 Pleasant Grove, north of W Holmes Road.

Residents from units were evacuated by multiple crews while firefighters put out the flames amid black smoke. No one was hurt and LFD is working on getting people back inside their homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.
A fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail
Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash

Latest News

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Dec. 21, 2021: Latest on GM battery plant, Michigan sports’ COVID plans, statue stolen from softball park
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/21/21
Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant
Lansing City Council approves tax incentives for potential GM battery plant