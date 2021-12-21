Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple Lansing Fire Department engines responded to a call on an apartment fire.

The call came for apartments located at 3335 Pleasant Grove, north of W Holmes Road.

Residents from units were evacuated by multiple crews while firefighters put out the flames amid black smoke. No one was hurt and LFD is working on getting people back inside their homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt. (WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

