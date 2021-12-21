DeWitt warning residents to lock their cars following multiple car burglaries

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The City of DeWitt Government is warning residents to lock their cars.

According to a Facebook post from the City Government of Dewitt, the police department has received multiple reports of car break-ins early Monday, Dec. 20.

“We want to remind our residents to make sure your are locking your car doors at night as well as taking anything of value out at night,” said the City in the post.

The City says the camera footage shows three male subjects driving a gray/silver midsize SUV between 4:30 and 5:30 Monday morning.

The post says officers are on the lookout for the thieves throughout the city, but urge residents to make sure your belongings are secure.

