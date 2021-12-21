Create an at-home escape room with the Eaton County Parks Adventure Kits

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Create your own adventure this winter season.

The Eaton County Parks have put together fun Winter Adventure Kits for the whole family this season.

In each kit, you will be able to create four different ornaments and enjoy an escape room. The four ornaments being supplied will be different difficulty levels to ensure all ages can partake in the fun. Each adventure kit will include written directions, most materials needed to complete crafts, an escape room and some Eaton County Parks swag. One item we are not providing that you will need is a pair of scissors. Once registered for the adventure kit, you will receive an emailed receipt which will contain an online link with step-by-step direction for the crafts to follow.

To register to buy one: https://secure.rec1.com/MI/eaton-county-mi/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4MjU4NzI%3D&fbclid=IwAR0hKZVlSsNlyIbYLAziMeQjt12VPmNX9i8GDbxYVRDI4ea5xlfI-U-MHyA

