College Basketball Forfeits Piling Up

UNDATED (AP) - COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game also scheduled for Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is canceled in the Big East.

