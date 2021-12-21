Advertisement

Browns Lose Another Key Player

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge Wednesday, July 18, 2018 denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss the remainder of the season. McKinley was carted off the field in the third quarter. The Browns are now hoping for better news on star defensive end Myles Garrett. He suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter. The team is awaiting more test results.

