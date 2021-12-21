Browns Lose Another Key Player

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss the remainder of the season. McKinley was carted off the field in the third quarter. The Browns are now hoping for better news on star defensive end Myles Garrett. He suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter. The team is awaiting more test results.

