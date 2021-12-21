Board expected to vote on a new Lansing Police Chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners is expected to vote on a new police chief for the Capital City.

Earlier this month, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor recommended Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee for the job. Sosebee has been in the interim position since June when former chief Daryl Green retired.

The candidate pool consisted of 20 people before being narrowed down to two. Sosebee and Jason Matson who is the captain of the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

