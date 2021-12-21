Advertisement

Board expected to vote on a new Lansing Police Chief

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners is expected to vote on a new police chief for the Capital City.

Earlier this month, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor recommended Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee for the job. Sosebee has been in the interim position since June when former chief Daryl Green retired.

The candidate pool consisted of 20 people before being narrowed down to two. Sosebee and Jason Matson who is the captain of the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

Read more: Final two LPD Chief candidates to answer community’s questions

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee
Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee(City of Lansing)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Lula's Louisiana Cookout caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Lula’s Louisiana Cookout damaged by fire early Tuesday morning
WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Forecast 12/21/21
Workers at Kellogg are striking, asking the company to provide better wages and benefits.
Kellogg’s contract vote expected Tuesday
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response