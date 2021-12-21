Appeals court drops former MSU gymnastics coach Klages’ conviction of lying to officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has dropped former Michigan State University gymnastic coach Kathie Klages’ conviction of lying to police.

In 2020, a jury convicted Klages on two counts of lying to police in connection with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office’s investigation into the sexual abuse of underage girls by former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Court of Appeals released an opinion Tuesday reversing that conviction, saying that Klages’ statement that she did not remember being told in 1997 of Nassar’s abuse of two young gymnasts did not affect the investigation.

“This argument misstates the law in a critical respect. The investigation into “who knew what and when about Larry Nassar” was supposed to have been an investigation of potential criminal conduct, not a roving inquiry designed to expose MSU’s mistakes and to further embarrass the institution. Tellingly, the assistant prosecuting attorney then admitted that a search warrant of Klages’s electronics would not have revealed anything because, ‘You’re not going to have something from 2017 talking about information from 1997.’”

Klages’ attorney Mary Chartier, said she is thrilled with the court’s decision.

“It has been a long battle, but Mrs. Klages has finally been vindicated,” said Chartier. “This prosecution should never have been brought by the Attorney General, and the thorough analysis by the Court of Appeals explains why this case was flawed from the beginning.”

John Manly, lead attorney representing victims of Nassar, said the ruling was “erroneous.”

“She was one of his closest friends and most prolific enablers,” said Manly. “She ignored numerous complaints of sexual assaults by the athletes she was duty bound to protect. Make no mistake, this ruling gives a green light to other enablers of sexual assault. It tells them that if you protect a molester and lie about it to the police you will not be held criminally responsible. This cannot stand.”

The judges did not say if they thought Klages was telling the truth about remembering the conversation.

The opinion also said Klages could not have been charged with misconduct in office because she was not a “public officer.”

Klages’ charges related to a statement she made about not remembering two gymnasts telling her in 1997 that Nassar had sexually abused them. The gymnasts were 14 and 16 at the time and were participating in the Spartan Youth gymnastics program.

If the Michigan Attorney General’s Office wishes to appeal the decision, they must go to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.