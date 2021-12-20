WATCH: Panda picks Michigan State to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (WILX) - The Spartans’ matchup against Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is still ten days away, however many are already picking who they think will win in the big game, including furry animals.

Meet Yang Yang, a 24-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta. In the video above you see Yang Yang walk over to the two boxes decorated with both the school’s colors and logos. He takes a liking to MSU’s box and chooses the No. 10 Spartans to win over No. 12 Pitt!

According to zoo officials Yang Yang correctly predicted the winner of last season’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 9 Georgia and No. 8 Cincinnati.

Atlantic Coast Conference Champion No. 12 Pitt (11-2) will face No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – the first New Year’s Six bowl matchup of the 2021 season. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be nationally televised by ESPN.

Both teams will be making their first-ever trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. This year’s matchup represents the first Big Ten vs. ACC matchup in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl since 1988 when NC State and Iowa faced off.

The Spartans will be making an appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time since 2015 when they faced Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, while this will be Pitt’s first appearance in a current New Year’s Six Bowl since the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Pitt 6-0-1, but this will be the first matchup between the two programs since 2007 when the Spartans defeated the Panthers 17-13 in East Lansing.

