Unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout holidays, urged to certify early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is encouraging those certifying for benefits to do so early in the week, as it will be closed for several days.

The UIA will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 30, and 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

While unemployed workers can still certify for benefits online through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), certification by phone will not be available when state offices are closed for the holidays. Claimants who are scheduled to certify by phone this week should do so by Wednesday, Dec. 22. Claimants scheduled to certify the week of the 27th should certify by Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Due to the holidays, there may be a one- or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into the bank accounts or onto the debit cards of claimants. Delays may also come to unemployed workers who request a new or replacement debit card.

Some of the delays may be the result of holiday postal volumes; however, the debit card vendor is also experiencing a delay of up to three days in card production. That vendor is working to resolve production issues, but claimants can select direct deposit as a benefits payment method in the meantime.

