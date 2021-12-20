Supply chain issues causing headaches for holiday shoppers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we end the last weekend before Christmas, people are rushing through stores trying to find gifts for their family and friends.

The supply chain shortage this year has put a halt on what last-minute shoppers can find.

“There’s not as much a shortage on material goods, but when you go somewhere like Home Depot, or somewhere like that, or food stores, they are out of lots of stuff this year,” says Steve Williford. “It was easier to get what I needed online versus going into the store, I don’t really have that many people to shop for.”

With the new omicron variant combined with a shortage in supplies, one shopper tells News 10 that her packages won’t be getting here--until the last minute.

Rachel Dalton says she’s still waiting on some of her packages.

“I ordered packages today and I don’t think they are coming until Wednesday so it’s a little last minute,” said Dalton.

Congested ports and a limited amount of truck drivers mean many are struggling to purchase anything in stores. Dalton says most everyone she has spoken to has had a similar problem.

