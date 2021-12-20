Advertisement

Redistricting panel ordered to show meeting details, memos

The lawsuit was filed by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan...
The lawsuit was filed by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday ordered the state’s new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

The 4-3 decision, with a Democratic justice joining three Republicans, was a test of whether a commission creating maps for the Legislature and Congress violated a law requiring it to conduct its business in public.

The commission had argued that attorney-client privilege should give it privacy over the Oct. 27 meeting. The court’s majority, however, noted that there was no litigation pending at the time.

“Indeed, allowing the simple prospect of litigation to shield the commission’s discussions on how to make a map would threaten to swallow the open-meeting requirement altogether,” Justice David Viviano wrote.

Voters in 2018 created the commission through an amendment to the state constitution, taking the job of mapmaking out of the hands of politicians. More than 130 hearings have been open to the public.

The commission will meet Dec. 28 to vote on final maps. There are four U.S. House options, three state House options and three state Senate options that were collaboratively drawn.

The lawsuit was filed by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso

Latest News

A bronze softball statue was stolen from the East Lansing Softball Complex in December 2021.
Police investigating theft of bronze statue from East Lansing Softball Complex
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $300 and an egregious amount of drills on Dec. 19,...
MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, cash
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is encouraging those certifying for benefits to...
Michigan’s unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout holidays, urged to certify early